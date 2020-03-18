|
On Saturday, March 7, 2020, Rodney Dan Reeves of Wellington, loving husband and father of five children, tragically passed away at the age of 58.
Rodney was born on October 13, 1961, in Colorado City, Texas, to Tommy Don and Eathel Fern Reeves.
Rodney worked as a mail carrier while earning his bachelor's degree in business administration from Harden Simmons University and his master's in human relations from Abilene Christian University. Rodney served his community as the Wellington Postmaster for 25 years and worked for the Postal Service for a total of 38 years.
On June 5, 1983, Rodney married Lanna Chambers, the love of his life. Together they raised three sons, Thomas, Daniel, and Samuel, and two daughters, Rachel and Ellee.
In his community he was an active man in the First Christian Church, and he served as the treasurer of the Skyrocket Athletic Booster Club for many years. He had a sharp mind and a soft heart. He could read five books at one time and was easily the biggest sports fan you would ever meet. Rodney was a kind, sensitive, and loving soul who lived for his family. He was the definition of a selfless man and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife Lanna of Wellington; 3 sons Thomas Reeves and his wife Heather of Dallas, Daniel Reeves and Alexandria of Fort Worth and Samuel Reeves and his fiancé Savannah of Lubbock; 2 daughters Rachel Tralie and her husband Jarrod of Atascocita and Ellee Reeves of Wellington; 3 grandchildren Graham, Max and Savannah Tralie; his mother Fern Reeves of Wellington; a sister Donna Bell and her husband David of Colorado City and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Rodney will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church with James Chambers, his brother in law and Larry Haddock, Minister of the First Christian Church officiating. A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Dunn Cemetery in Dunn, TX. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be made to the Skyrocket Athletic Booster Club scholarship fund in care of the funeral home at 1300 East Avenue, Wellington, TX 79095.
If you wish, you may his online guest book at www.adamsfuneralsvc.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020