Rodney Jay Whorton, age 63, of Abilene and formerly of Roscoe passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Abilene. Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Roscoe Cemetery with Dr. Ron Klingsick officiating. A family and friend's visitation will be Thursday from 6-7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. McCoy Funeral home in Sweetwater is in charge of arrangements. Rodney was born October 20, 1956 in Sweetwater to the late R.H. "Billy" Jr. and Thelma L. (Carter) Whorton. He was a graduate of Roscoe High School and attended Tarleton State University. Rodney was a past member of the Roscoe Boy's Club under the leadership of George Parks. He lived in Roscoe most of his life and was a heavy equipment operator. Rodney is survived by his daughter; Callie Mayes of Boston, Mass., brother; Randy Whorton and wife Dena of Roscoe, sister; Mary Whorton Kinsey and husband Albert of Arp, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also preceded in death by a brother; Richard Wayne Whorton November 12, 1956. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 26, 2019