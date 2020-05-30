Rodrigo De Loera Sr. "Gigo" and "Rod", 88 of Roscoe,TX, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home with his wife his side.
Graveside service for Rod will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Roscoe Cemetery. Father Nilo Nalugon will be officiating service. There will be a Rosary on Tuesday, May 26,2020 at 6:00 P.M. at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Mary Ann Davila will be speaking the Rosary.
Rodrigo Sanchez DeLoera was born March 13, 1932. Rod married the love his life, Ofelia Esquivel on December 27, 1960 in Mexico. Together they had 3 girls and 4 boys. He was a hardworking man. Rod began his career as a farmer, then worked for the railroad company, and at the City of Roscoe. He enjoyed telling jokes, working outside on the yard, staying busy in his shop and cruising the streets in Roscoe. But, most of all he enjoyed his grandkids and great grandkids.
Rod is survived by his wife Ofelia De Loera of 59 years, Son: Rod De Loera Jr. of Arlington, TX, Daughter: Norma Lara and husband Richard of Sweetwater, TX, Daughter: Sally De Loera Gonzalez of Sweetwater, TX,Son: Frank De Loera and wife Lupe of Sweetwater, TX, Son: Jerry De Loera and fiancée Tania Brown of Sweetwater, TX, Daughter: Diana De Loera and husband Jaime Valdez of Sweetwater ,TX ,Son: John Joe De Loera and wife Ruby of Sweetwater, TX, 9 grandkids and numerous great-grandkids.
Pallbearers will be: Richard Lara II, Andrew De Loera, Frankie Gonzalez and Austin De Loera.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jo Christian "Guero" De Loera, Jacyn Lara, Jayden De Loera, Julian De Loera, Jesse De Loera, Landry Brown.
We will miss his fun personality, jokes and hugs. But, will take comfort in all the memories he left us with.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 30 to May 31, 2020.