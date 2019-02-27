|
|
Roland Graham, 70, of Loraine, Texas passed away on February 26, 2019 at Heritage Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lubbock, Texas. There will be a Graveside service for Roland on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Loraine Cemetery. Reverend John Pena will be officiating service. A family visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater, Texas.
Roland was born on December 18, 1948 in Sweetwater, TX to parents William Thomas Graham and Lottie Mae Graham. Roland graduated from Loraine High School in 1968. Roland worked as a farmer. Roland attended Deep Creek County Church in Dunn, TX. He did reenactment in Lonestar Leather and Lace Frontier Days. He was a member of Colorado City Opry. Roland was on Mitchell County Historical Commission. Roland was a minister and conducted cowboy ministries. Survivors are: Sister: Patsy Long and husband Richard of Sweetwater. Numerous cousins, relatives and friends. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019