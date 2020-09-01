Roy D. Mize, age 75, of Sweetwater passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. A family and friend's visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at McCoy Funeral Home. Roy was born to the late Hollis C. and Dixie Lee (Clark) Mize on January 21, 1945 in Wichita, Kansas. He married Betty Huff August 5, 1970 at Maryneal, Texas. Roy was a driver for Brazos Transport in Rotan for many years, then an independent owner-operator driving for Lone Star Transportation. He lived in Nolan and Mitchell counties for 70 years and was a United States Air Force Veteran. Roy was an avid car collector and was a member of various car clubs in the area. He is survived by his wife; Betty Mize of Sweetwater, daughter; Katherine Vincent and husband John of Des Moines, New Mexico, step daughter; Kari Underhill and husband David of Marble Falls, Texas, brothers; Tommy Mize of Sweetwater and Hollis C. Mize, Jr. of China Springs, Texas and two grandchildren; Meagan Underhill and Josh Underhill. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.