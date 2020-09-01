1/1
Roy D. Mize
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy D. Mize, age 75, of Sweetwater passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. A family and friend's visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5 pm until 7 pm at McCoy Funeral Home. Roy was born to the late Hollis C. and Dixie Lee (Clark) Mize on January 21, 1945 in Wichita, Kansas. He married Betty Huff August 5, 1970 at Maryneal, Texas. Roy was a driver for Brazos Transport in Rotan for many years, then an independent owner-operator driving for Lone Star Transportation. He lived in Nolan and Mitchell counties for 70 years and was a United States Air Force Veteran. Roy was an avid car collector and was a member of various car clubs in the area. He is survived by his wife; Betty Mize of Sweetwater, daughter; Katherine Vincent and husband John of Des Moines, New Mexico, step daughter; Kari Underhill and husband David of Marble Falls, Texas, brothers; Tommy Mize of Sweetwater and Hollis C. Mize, Jr. of China Springs, Texas and two grandchildren; Meagan Underhill and Josh Underhill. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved