Roy Morris Conn, 80, of Gun Barrell City, Texas passed away April 27, 2019 at the Hugely Hospice Care in Burleson, Texas. He was born on August 19, 1938 in Oak Grove, Louisiana to Roy and Georgie Conn. He and his family moved to Sweetwater, Texas in January 1946. He graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1956. He enlisted in the Navy right out of high school and served for 20 years with the retiring rank of Operations Specialist First Class. He attended San Diego Mesa College where he graduated with and Associates Degree in Arts and Applied Arts and in Science Quality Assurance Technology and Management. He then joined the Merchant Marines for several years. He was a member of the V F W in Seven Points, Texas where he served as Treasurer for several years. He was a Baptist. He is survived by one daughter; Cindy Conn, three grandsons and three great grandchildren all of Rio Linda, California, two sisters; Margerite Ware of Forth Worth, Texas and Betty Ebarb of Sweetwater, Texas, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. His wishes were to be cremated. A family memorial will be held at a later date in Sweetwater, Texas at the Sweetwater Cemetery, where he will be buried by his Mother. Published in Sweetwater Reporter from May 26 to May 29, 2019