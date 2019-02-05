On Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 7:05 pm, Royce L Graves went home to be with his Lord and Savior, while holding the hand of his beloved wife of over 70 years, Louise Graves, and surrounded by his family.

Royce L Graves was born November 10, 1925 in Lowake, TX to Carl and Sara Graves. Royce proudly served his country, joining the Navy during WWII and achieving the rank of Quartermaster 2nd Class. His accomplishments during his time in the Navy included; 23 months of sea service, Philippine Liberation, WWII Victory, and Asiatic-Pacific area. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he moved to Sweetwater, TX, where he met his bride, Louise (Smith) Graves.

He enjoyed riding his Harley, working as a Doodle Bugger for Sun Oil Company for 20 years, working seismograph all across the country. Later he purchased a Gulf Station & U-Haul Dealership in Ft Stockton, TX that he owned & operated with his wife, in Ft Stockton, Tx for 20 years. He then spent time rebuilding starters and alternators, until retiring to San Angelo, TX.

Royce was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and received his 50 year pin last year. Royce was an active Member of the First Baptist Church in Ft Stockton, TX for 41 years, serving as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, & head of many committees.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Columbus Graves and Sara Lee (Atkins) Graves, and sister Carlene Frances (Graves) Kinnard.

He is survived by his wife, R. Louise (Smith) Graves of San Angelo, TX; daughter, Janie Lee (Graves) Wood and husband Lewie of Dennis, TX;

Daphne Lynn (Graves) Warner of Hillsboro, TX; Anna Lorraine (Graves) Hernandez and husband Luis of Alpine, TX; grandson, Lewie Shayde Wood and Fiance Rebecca Slates of Ft. Worth, TX; granddaughter, Kendell Lene (Wood) and husband Wade of Yancey, TX; grandson, David Paul McCulloch of Crawford, Tx; granddaughter, Rachele Page McCulloch of Crawfordsville, IN; granddaughter, Lora Joyce (McCulloch) Frailey and Husband Joey of Glen Rose, TX; granddaughter, Sidney Hernandez of Alpine, TX

and six great grandchildren, Tate, Glenna, Dylon, Kalysta, Maranda, and Kaleb.

Visitation will be held all day on Friday, February 1, 2019 with family present from 5:30-7:30 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held 10 am, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home Sherwood Way Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Miles Cemetery in Miles, TX. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary