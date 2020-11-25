Ruby La Velle (Foust) Fitzpatrick, age 81, of Abilene, (former longtime resident of Sweetwater, Texas), passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel in Sweetwater, Texas with Richard Balliew and Keino McWhinney officiating. A private burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Ruby was born on September 9, 1939 in Sweetwater, Texas to Ernest Leonard and Elois (Allen) Foust. She graduated from Hardin Simmons University with her Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Ruby worked as a teacher for many years and especially enjoyed her time at Roby ISD where she taught third grade reading for over ten years. She married Billy Joe Novian in 1953 in Sweetwater, Texas and he passed away on August 4, 2000. Ruby later married Ted Fitzpatrick in 1977 in Lubbock, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Sweetwater and Roby before moving to Abilene three years ago.
Ruby was an avid reader, seamstress, and gardener. She loved planting and watching flowers grow displaying vibrant colors. Visiting her was like walking into an enchanted flower garden. Ruby was a people person who delighted in occasions to meet new people; she never knew a stranger and
welcomed every opportunity to expand her network of friends. She worked in the public for many years. Ruby treasured her time teaching and celebrated the achievements of her students and all children. Her classroom was inviting and always displayed a creative piece she handmade. Students were engaged with reading as she created a unique space with a picnic table to make learning fun. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially time with her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
One of the many gifts of Ruby was her ability to transform ordinary things into something special. This was often done through the stories she created, poems she wrote, and crafts she shared with her family. She adored the time sitting and talking with her daughters, grandchildren, and great
grandchildren. These times were often spent with Ruby gently holding their hands while looking lovingly into their eyes.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, brother (Billy Gene), sisters (Vernell, Louise, Geraldine, and Betty Sue), and husband (Ted Fitzpatrick).
Ruby is survived by her three daughters Amelia Gail Balliew and husband Wes of Weatherford, Elizabeth Ruth Turner and husband Doc of Lubbock, and Brenda LaVelle Moore and husband Jim of Conroe; five grandchildren Neil Balliew, Richard Balliew, Deborah Kirkpatrick, Jennifer Rojas-McWhinney, and Amanda Haden; sixteen great grandchildren; her brother Ernest Foust of Avinger; sister Carol Brewer of Sweetwater; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels and American Cancer Society
.