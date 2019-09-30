|
|
Ruth Hollie Phillips, 79, of Sweetwater, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Sweetwater Healthcare. Per her wishes she will be cremated. No further services are planned at this time. Ruth was born December 15, 1939 in New York City, New York. She married Stanley Dean Phillips, Sr., June 18, 1960 in New York City. She moved to Houston, Texas in 1960, to Rotan, Texas in 1963, and then to Sweetwater in 1969. She was a homemaker and a member of Avondale Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband January 13, 2013, a son, Scott David Phillips, three brothers and three sisters, and her parents William and Angelina (Carver) Basedow. She is survived by five sons, Steven Phillips and wife Andrea of Sweetwater, TX, Stanley Phillips, Jr. of Sweetwater, TX, Stewart Phillips and wife Nancy of Estero, Florida, Casey Phillips and wife Tammy of Leavenworth, Kansas, Corey Phillips and wife Cheri of Odessa, TX, a sister Carol Slattery of Florida, two brothers, Donald Basedow and wife Carol of New York City, NY, and Charlie Basedow of New York City, NY, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, Texas 79605 (westtexasrehab.org/memorial-donation). Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019