McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
S. L. "Val" Vallery

S. L. "Val" Vallery Obituary
S. L. (Val) Vallery 74 of Jefferson, Texas went home to be with the Lord on November 1, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents AJ (Abdon) and Cora Vallery, sister Gloria Hatchett, brother Van Lofton Vallery and son Shane Vallery.
Sexton is survived by his wife of 48 years Lana Vallery Jefferson, Texas, brother Thomas Vallery of Rusk, Texas, children Teresa Vallery-Cooper and husband David of Henryetta, Oklahoma, Wayne Vallery and wife Sherri of Rosepine, Louisiana, Rhonda Vallery(widow of Shane Vallery) of Robert Lee, Texas, Donnie Vallery and wife Amy of Hughes Springs, Texas, Kenny Vallery and wife Julie of San Antonio, Texas, Karen Klassen and husband Mike of West Jordan, Utah and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Sexton was a loving father, husband, uncle, grandfather and friend to everyone.
After 40 plus years of being an over the road truck driver, he spent the last few years of his life serving the Lord as Chaplain of the local police department before hearing his calling to becoming the lead pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Harleton, Texas.
Memorial services will be McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater, Texas on November 8th, 2019 from 6-8pm. Chapel Services will be held at McCoy Funeral Home Saturday November 9th, 2019 at 10am. Graveside services to follow at Roscoe City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Donnie Vallery, Kenny Vallery, Cody Vallery, Clint Vallery, C.J. Shireman, Elliott Floyd Jr. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019
