Samuel Edwin Young, Sr. 81, of Sweetwater passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be 12 Noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Roscoe Cemetery. A visitation will be 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home. All arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Sam was born August 12, 1939 in Taft, TX to the late Joseph Bruno and Ollie Bernice (Harvey) Young. He married Dorothy Lou Hestand on February 17, 1960 in Sweetwater. Sam was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a Maintenance Superintendent for over 40 years at the Sweetwater Cotton Oil Mill. Sam was a longtime faithful member and deacon at Lamar Street Baptist Church. Sam is survived by his sons Sam Young, Jr. and wife Colette of Joshua, TX, Brad Young and wife Sondra of Sweetwater; brother Frank Young of Nolan, TX; sister Lottie Brown of Champion, TX; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, parents and eight brothers and sisters. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.