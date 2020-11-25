1/1
Samuel Edwin Young Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Edwin Young, Sr. 81, of Sweetwater passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Graveside services will be 12 Noon on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Roscoe Cemetery. A visitation will be 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the funeral home. All arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Sam was born August 12, 1939 in Taft, TX to the late Joseph Bruno and Ollie Bernice (Harvey) Young. He married Dorothy Lou Hestand on February 17, 1960 in Sweetwater. Sam was a veteran and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a Maintenance Superintendent for over 40 years at the Sweetwater Cotton Oil Mill. Sam was a longtime faithful member and deacon at Lamar Street Baptist Church. Sam is survived by his sons Sam Young, Jr. and wife Colette of Joshua, TX, Brad Young and wife Sondra of Sweetwater; brother Frank Young of Nolan, TX; sister Lottie Brown of Champion, TX; six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, parents and eight brothers and sisters. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCoy Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved