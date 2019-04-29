Funeral service for Samuel Gomez, age 49, of Brashear, TX will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Brashear Baptist Church with Bro. David Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Brashear Cemetery with Ricky Smith, Tim Smith, John Castillo, Steve Campa, Noah Dyer and Bryan Roque serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Gomez passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his home.

Sammy was born on May 8, 1969 in Sweetwater, TX to Paul Gomez and Ophelia Harris. He married Debra Smith on January 15, 1992 in Sweetwater. Sammy worked as a supervisor/foreman for multiple industries. He was a member of Brashear Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie; sons, Justin Varner, Tanner and wife, Brittney, Brandon Gomez and wife, Hanna; daughter, Lacie Torres and husband, Austin; sisters, Irma Cox, Mary Gomez-Lazars.

Sammy was preceded in death by his father and brother, Leo Gomez.

Memorial requests can be made to the Fresenius Kidney Care Sulphur Springs, 1401 Medical Dr, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482

Arrangements are under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.

The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary