|
|
Sandra Faye Lewis passed away on January 3, 2020, in the afternoon, from a sudden heart attack in Weatherford, Texas. She was 75 years young.
Sandra Faye (Land) Lewis was born in Brownwood, Texas on August 11, 1944. She resided in Brownwood until her high school years. Then her family moved to Sweetwater, where she graduated in 1962 and met Merrill Lewis.
Merrill and Sandra were married on July, 14 1962. A few months later, she had a tragic car accident, leaving her handicapped and scarred for life. Despite her many health and mobility issues, she was always full of joy, and kept a radiant smile on her face. This cheerful lady could spread sunshine and happiness wherever she went. Some of her best attributes were endurance, strong will, stubbornness and strength! If she was in pain or sick, she never complained…she never wanted anyone knowing how she felt. Steadfast and "Tomorrow will be better" is how she lived. Sandra was a loving Wife, remarkable Mother & loyal Friend.
Sandra and Merrill moved to the Metroplex in 1963 and soon started a family. Living in Irving for several years, then relocating to McKinney in 1970 where they remained until 2001.
They were members of The Westside Church of Christ located on White St., and is currently High Pointe Church of Christ.
After moving to Weatherford in 2001, she became a member of South Main Church of Christ.
Some of Sandra's favorite things include anything "Blue" Dark blue, Cobalt Blue and just Blue.
She loved plants and flowers but especially blue hydrangeas. Her spare time over the past 5 years was caring for her mother in a nursing home. She saw her mother daily, helping her with personal needs, eating and companionship. She was determined to go every day, unless she was sick or there were icy roads.
She enjoyed coffee morning, noon and night, Chocolate anytime and Mexican food was her favorite besides a great hamburger.
She was a "BiG" collector of plastic, condiment cups, plastic baggies (these were always rewashed at our house) saved wax paper, foil, cardboard, Styrofoam containers for leftovers. This was major at our home. Also, the collections extended to recipe cut outs (that were never made) catalogs (all kinds)…and known could ever be thrown away. This made for a crazy household. She kept a keen eye on the trash can, to make sure nothing, that was usable, was ever thrown away.
Her favorite pastimes: Talking on the phone, music, socializing, club meetings, choir rehearsals and POLITICAL NEWS. Don't talk to her about politics – she has STRONG opinions. Her story telling took time…repeating the story until she thought it was told and understood, which could be three or four times. If interrupted, she would start over.
She loved road trips, being able to see the beautiful forms of landscape that our creator made. But, her main passion was music. Both, Sandy and MG were members of the Granbury Civic Chorus where she loved to sing all genres of music. She was gifted with musical talent, from singing to playing the piano. She was also a member of the Bethel Harmony Extension Education Club. She cherished this group and rarely missed a meeting or event. The Education Club nominated her as "Woman of the Year" in March 2010.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Shelby and Nona Land of Brownwood. (Nona recently passed on November 11, 2019), and a brother, Don Land of Shelley, ID.
Sandra is survived by her spouse, Merrill Glenn Lewis, from Roby and resides in Weatherford, Texas. Merrill and Sandra were happily married for 57 wonderful years; two daughters,
Phyllis (Lewis) Fisher 55 and husband, Ronnie Fisher of Frisco, Texas
Kimberly (Lewis) Jackson 52 and husband, Joseph Jackson of Weatherford, Texas; a niece, Donita (Land) Mattern 58 of Liberty Lake, Washington; Grandchildren: Spencer Connole 30, of Sherman, Texas, Trevor Connole 25, of Lewisville, Texas, Ashley (Smith) LaFluer 23 and husband, John LaFluer of Conway, Arkansas, Matthew Smith 19, of McKinney, Texas, Hayley (Connole) Blevins 32 and husband, West Blevins of Sherman, Texas and two great-granddaughters, Presley 3 and Huxley 1, Jackson Fisher 16 and Gracie Fisher 15 of Frisco, Texas.
She had many loving cousins and sweet lifelong friends. Her bright smile and beaming presence will be missed by all!
A memorial service was held on January 11, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020