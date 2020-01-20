|
Sandra Jean (Renfro) McFaul, 69, of Roscoe, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Bruce Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. A family and friend's visitation will be Wednesday from 7-8 pm at the funeral home. Sandy was born April 7, 1950 in Sweetwater and is a graduate of Roscoe High School. She married Don Larry Wallace in 1971 at Roscoe, he passed away January 20, 1998. Sandy then married James McFaul November 1, 2002 in Mexia, Texas. She was a homemaker, member of the First Baptist Church of Roscoe, past member of the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and had lived in Nolan County all her life. Sandy is survived by her husband; James McFaul of Roscoe, mother; Beatrice Bee Renfro of Sweetwater, children; Nancy (Wallace) Martinez and husband James of Aubrey, Texas, Michael Wallace of Roscoe, Ronda (McFaul) Dorman and husband Wayne of Sweetwater, Dale McFaul of Sweetwater, two grandchildren; Jace and Emily Martinez of Aubrey, Texas and her uncle Sam Renfro of Oklahoma. She is also preceded in death by her father; Billy Weldon Renfro February 5, 1995 and brother; Billy Wayne Renfro December 15, 2019. Pallbearers will be Edward Acevedo, Steve Withrow, Lonnie Heffernan, Terry Hall, Wayne Dorman and Chris Hall. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 15, 2020