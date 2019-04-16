Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Mulanax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Mulanax


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Mulanax Obituary
Sandra Mulanax, 72, of Sweetwater, passed away at Lubbock Covenant Hospital Saturday, April 6, 2019. There will be a family visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Final Disposition will be cremation. No further services are planned after the visitation. She was born to Walter and Lois (Folmar) Brawley November 15, 1946 in Roscoe, Texas. She graduated from Roscoe High School and lived in Nolan County all of her life. She married Chester Mulanax April 15, 1965 in Roscoe, Texas. He preceded her in death January 18, 1997. Sandra graduated from Simmons Memorial Hospital's Nursing School where she received her L.V.N. degree and worked several years as a nurse. She then worked as a Health Care Giver for many different clients before retiring. She is survived by two sons: Jeff Mulanax & wife Kim of Midland, TX and Eddie Mulanax & wife Charla of Midland, TX, a daughter Kerry Tilley & husband Grant of Jacksonville, FL, a sister Patsy Huntley & husband Dan of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers; Dennis Wayne Brawley and Kenneth Walter Brawley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCoy Funeral Home Inc
Download Now