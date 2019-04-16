Sandra Mulanax, 72, of Sweetwater, passed away at Lubbock Covenant Hospital Saturday, April 6, 2019. There will be a family visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. Final Disposition will be cremation. No further services are planned after the visitation. She was born to Walter and Lois (Folmar) Brawley November 15, 1946 in Roscoe, Texas. She graduated from Roscoe High School and lived in Nolan County all of her life. She married Chester Mulanax April 15, 1965 in Roscoe, Texas. He preceded her in death January 18, 1997. Sandra graduated from Simmons Memorial Hospital's Nursing School where she received her L.V.N. degree and worked several years as a nurse. She then worked as a Health Care Giver for many different clients before retiring. She is survived by two sons: Jeff Mulanax & wife Kim of Midland, TX and Eddie Mulanax & wife Charla of Midland, TX, a daughter Kerry Tilley & husband Grant of Jacksonville, FL, a sister Patsy Huntley & husband Dan of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers; Dennis Wayne Brawley and Kenneth Walter Brawley. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary