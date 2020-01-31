|
Roby-Saundra Gayle Rivers, 56, passed away January 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Roby. Burial will be in Roby Cemetery, directed by Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020, at Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home Chapel.
Born September 4, 1963, Saundra was the daughter of the late John Willis and Ida Lenora (Carter) Griffith. She graduated from Trent High School and furthered her education and obtained a degree in nursing from Angelo State University. Saundra's passion was nursing, and she loved interacting and caring for her patients. On November 10, 2012, she married Kevin Rivers in Roby. Saundra enjoyed crocheting baby blankets and passing them down to her precious grandchildren. She adored her children and grandchildren and supported them in every possible way. She was also a great supporter of the Roby Lady Lions. Saundra was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Roby.
Saundra is preceded in death by her parents, one brother (Bill Griffith), and one nephew-in-law (Eric Swendson).
Survivors include her loving husband, Kevin Rivers; two daughters, Misty Austermann, and Tiffany Kelly and her husband Chance; three sons, Michael Austermann, Nicholas Austermann, and Marshall Lane; one sister and brother-in-law, Brenda and Bo Browning; one sister-in-law, Sherry Griffith; eight grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends. A special thanks to her special friends, Lynette and Junior Britton and Mickey Williams.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Roby and Rotan Fire Departments.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020