Scotty LaVan Knox was born March 19, 1935 in Archer City, TX to Pauline Hoggins Knox and Hal Knox. He left behind a well-worn body for a better place on Oct. 17, 2020. He was a member of First Methodist Church.
Scotty graduated from Archer City High School in 1953, excelling not only in academics, but sports as well. He was ranked All-District Football for 3 years and Golden Gloves Boxing Champ in the Tx-Ok District. Scotty met and later married his high school sweetheart Patsy Graham on July 3, 1954. They had 66 hard-earned years together and loved each other to the very end.After losing his father at age 9, Scotty had to go to work to help the family. His first job was recovering seats at the picture show where he boasted of being paid 25 cents a seat and all the used gum he wanted. Always the prankster he never lost his sense of humor, even playing dead, much to his nurse's dismay. Scotty was an avid pilot, golfer, and loved horse racing; with several near misses and zero major crashes in all.Scotty had a long and successful oilfield career that brought about the opening of Knox Oil Field Supply in 1978, and LaVanCo Energy in 1986, which are still operating today. He was well respected and considered a friend by his employees, customers, and vendors alike. Through their oilfield migration, Scotty and Patsy raised three children.
Scotty was predeceased by his parents, and his brothers H.P. and Pat Knox. He is survived by wife Patsy Knox of San Angelo, his children Dana Klein and her husband Bart of Denver, Dan Knox and Dedra, Scott Knox all of San Angelo, he is affectionately known as DoDo to his eight grandchildren Shayla, Trent, Jacob, Zachary, Scott, Sam, Kyle, and Meghan, thirteen great-grandchildren, and his brother Bob Knox and his wife Glenda of Midland.
Due to current restrictions a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. Graveside services will be conducted in Archer City, Tx. on October 20, 2020 at 2:00pm for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Scotty's honor to Hospice of San Angelo.
Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com