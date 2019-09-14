Home

Sharon Kay (Rotan) Salgado


1953 - 2019
Sharon Kay (Rotan) Salgado Obituary
Sharon Rotan Salgado, 66, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday September 7, 2019 after a long battle with Cancer. Memorial services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Sharon was born May 27, 1953 to Harry and Mildred Rotan. She was a long time CNA in the big country area. She is survived by her three children Ann Gilmore and husband Brian, Michael Rotan and wife Bonnie, Harry Rotan and wife Lisa. Brothers Arvel Rotan and wife Cheryl and Gary Rotan and wife Rita and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Mildred Rotan and her husband Salvador Salgado. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019
