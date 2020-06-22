Sharon "Sherrie" Stickle White, 76, of Wolfforth, Texas, lost her battle with Scleroderma on Friday, June 12, 2020. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 76 years on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of our community, the seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Sherrie was born July 6, 1943, in Trinidad, Colorado. She graduated from Durango High School in Durango, Colorado in 1961 and married John White on February 26, 1972. Sherrie worked as a Realtor in Roswell, NM, and a bank teller in Sweetwater, Texas, before retiring and moving to Wolfforth to be closer to her son and grandchildren. Sherrie enjoyed buying and selling antiques and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends, participating in her Bible study group, and doing activities with the Lake Ridge Ladies.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mickey Stickle, her brother Don Stickle, and her husband, John.
Survivors include her son Brandon and his wife Stephanie; grandsons Hunter and Fisher, and her 21-year-old cat, Grady. Sherrie often joked about there being a competition between Grady and her, as to which one of them would live the longest.
The White family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff and doctors at Covenant Hospitals, Interim HealthCare, and Visiting Angels for the excellent care that Sherrie received during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the White family kindly requests that you make a donation in memory of Sherrie to the Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org, (800) 722-4673.
Sherrie was born July 6, 1943, in Trinidad, Colorado. She graduated from Durango High School in Durango, Colorado in 1961 and married John White on February 26, 1972. Sherrie worked as a Realtor in Roswell, NM, and a bank teller in Sweetwater, Texas, before retiring and moving to Wolfforth to be closer to her son and grandchildren. Sherrie enjoyed buying and selling antiques and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends, participating in her Bible study group, and doing activities with the Lake Ridge Ladies.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Mickey Stickle, her brother Don Stickle, and her husband, John.
Survivors include her son Brandon and his wife Stephanie; grandsons Hunter and Fisher, and her 21-year-old cat, Grady. Sherrie often joked about there being a competition between Grady and her, as to which one of them would live the longest.
The White family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff and doctors at Covenant Hospitals, Interim HealthCare, and Visiting Angels for the excellent care that Sherrie received during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, the White family kindly requests that you make a donation in memory of Sherrie to the Scleroderma Foundation, www.scleroderma.org, (800) 722-4673.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.