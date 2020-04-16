Home

Cate-Spencer And Trent Funeral Home
403 Locust St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 236-6717
Stanley Dee Jones


1946 - 2020
Stanley Dee Jones Obituary
Stanley D. Jones, age 73, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away of natural causes on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his residence.
Private Family Graveside services will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, April 10, 2020 at Slater's Chapel Cemetery in Nolan, Texas with Mike Ensminger officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
There will be a come and go visitation on Thursday, April 9, 2020 from 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Stanley was born on July 11, 1946 in Clovis, New Mexico to Douglas Fulton and Anna (Bradberry) Jones. He married Linda Shirley on August 20, 1965 in Sweetwater, Texas. He worked for Burlington-Northern and Santa Fe Railroad for over thirty years before retiring. He was a member of Normandy Avenue Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jones of Sweetwater, Texas, two daughters, Leasa Prano and husband Marvin of Sweetwater, Texas, and Teresa Mitchell
and husband Vince of Abilene, Texas, step-son, Kevin Bailey and wife
Katherine of Houston, Texas, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild and one on the way, and brother, Jerry Jones of Sweetwater, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Fulton and Anna Jones.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020
