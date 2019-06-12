Steven Medina, Sr. 46, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away in a Palestine, TX (Hospital) Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10 A.M. Friday, June 7, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Eionzo Soria officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. There will be a family visitation from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday evening at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Steven was born to Raul and Norma (Vera) Medina, Sr. August 20, 1972 in Colorado City, TX. He had worked in the school maintenance and was a member of the Church of Christ. He married Cindy Figueroa April 12, 1997 in Sweetwater, TX. He is survived by his wife Cindy Medina of Corpus Christi, TX, 3 sons: Steven Medina, Jr. of Snyder, TX, John Medina and Andrew Medina both of Corpus Christi, TX, his mother Norma Medina of San Angelo, TX, 4 brothers: Raul Medina, Jr. of Dallas, TX, Freddy Medina, Danny Medina, and Jimmy Medina all of San Angelo, TX, 3 sisters: Gloria Medina, Christina Rodriguez, and Diana Baeza all of San Angelo, TX, and 6 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Raul Medina, Sr. Pallbearers will be Andrew Medina, John Medina, Steven Medina, Jr., Raulito Medina, Armando Baezo, Anthony Salas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary