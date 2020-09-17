1/1
Sue (Reeves) Womack
1956 - 2020
Sue (Reeves) Womack, 63, of Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Roscoe, passed away at her home Saturday, September 5, 2020. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Billy Joe Jay officiating. Interment will follow at Roscoe Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 6 until 8 pm and on Saturday from noon until 1 pm. Sue was born October 5, 1956 at Loraine, Texas. She is a graduate of Roscoe High School and attended First United Methodist Church in Roscoe. Sue loved baseball and was very involved with the Euless Athletic Association serving as a President, Board Member and Volunteer Coach. In the last few years, she enjoyed watching her grandsons play sports. Sue was a social butterfly and left many friends behind. She never met a stranger and always had a beautiful smile on her face. Sue is survived by her son; Chris Womack and wife Danielle of Friendswood, Texas, grandsons; Jakob and Chase, sisters; Ann Tierney of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Janet Russell of Houston, Texas, brothers; Paul Cauthen and wife Vicki and Melvin Cauthen and wife Tammy all of Arlington, Texas and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father; Leroy Reeves and wife Thelma, mother; Mary (White) Ballard and husband Al and brothers; Tommy Reeves and Reggie Cauthen. Pallbearers will be Jakob Cordova, Dan Cauthen, Paul Cauthen, JR, Shawn Cauthen, Jared Reeves and Casey Nordmeyer. Honorary pallbearers are Louis Womack and Chase Vasquez. Memorials may be made to; http://www.animalhope.org or http://www.threelittlepittiesrescue.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
