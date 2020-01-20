|
Sylvia M. Castillo, age 52, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.
A Prayer Vigil Service will be held 6:30 PM, Sunday, January 12, 2020 with Deacon David Mendez officiating, followed by a rosary at 7:00 PM, at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel recited by Victor Rubio, Jr.. Holy Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, January 13, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Nilo Nalugon officiating. Burial will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Sylvia was born on July 13, 1967 in Sweetwater, Texas to Juan & Lupe Castillo. She was a Catholic. She worked for Walgreens for many years as a Pharmacy Tech. She was a resident of Sweetwater, Texas before moving to San Angelo seven years ago.
She is survived by her spouse, Ambrocio Rosales, four children, Raven Vera, Racine Alva, Realitie Rosales, and Estan Rosales, two sisters, Mary Castillo and Lucinda Flores, twenty grandchildren , and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Lupe Castillo.
Pallbearers will be John Castillo, Javier Murillo, Jr., Daniel Medellin, Lance Brockman, Tino Alva, Jr. and Zac Soto.
Honorary pallbearer will be Juan Amaya.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jan. 12, 2020