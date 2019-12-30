|
|
Sylvia Lorene Cox, 101, of Sweetwater, passed away at Nolan Nursing and Rehab, Friday morning, December 27, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1:00 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at West Lawn Memorial Park in Dimmitt, TX directed by McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Sylvia was born December 10, 1918 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to George Washington and Nancy Elizabeth (Johnson) Walker. She had worked as a Nurses Tech from 1966 to 1997 in Hereford, Texas until her retirement. She then moved to Sweetwater and lived the past 21 years. She was preceded in death by her husband John Lewis Walker in 1979. She is survived by two daughters; Charlene Heath of Sweetwater, TX, Linda Dugan & husband Butch of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, two sons; Jerry Cox & wife Gaye of Cloudcroft, NM, Terry Cox & wife Barbara of Waterford, CA, 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, several great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Ruth Dixon, and a great grandson. Pallbearers will be family members. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Dec. 29, 2019