Tammy Louise Wood


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tammy Louise Wood Obituary
Tammy Louise Wood, age 47, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, with Rev. Matt McGowen officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.
Tammy was born on August 18, 1971 to Tommy Weldon Wood and Martha (Nelson) Wood in Dumas, Texas. She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School and
member of Trinity Baptist Church. Tammy worked as a paraprofessional for Sweetwater Middle School.
She is survived by her two sons, Blade Wood of Sweetwater, Tx; and Bandera
Wood of San Angelo, Tx; parents, Tommy and Martha Wood of Sweetwater, TX;
two brothers, Johnny Wood and wife Kaylene of Owatonna, Minnesota, and Tommy
Wood, Jr. of Sweetwater, Tx. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and special sister, Shelby Coldiron and husband Jason, and their family, Mason, Karleigh, Orrin, Camo, Caleb and Alton.
The family suggests memorials be made to Hendrick Hospice Care,1651 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 21, 2019
