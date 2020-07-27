1/
Ted Wyman Early
1940 - 2020
Ted Wyman Early, 80, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at an Abilene Nursing Home Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Sweetwater, TX with Todd Snyder officiating. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. There will be a visitation from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at McCoy Funeral Home, prior to the service. Ted was born March 19, 1940 in Sweetwater, TX, to Cliff and Lena (Henry) Early. He married Dorothy Vernell Swofford September 4, 1959 in Roscoe, TX. Ted graduated from Roscoe High School in 1959. Just out of high school, Ted spent the next five years working for the State of Texas helping build I-20 from Roscoe to Abilene. His railroad career began with the Roscoe, Snyder, & Pacific (R.S.& P.) and later the Union Pacific Railroads where he spent 37 years before retiring. Ted resided at Lake Fort Phantom near Abilene, TX the past three years, moving there from Big Spring, TX (after 23 years). He was a life long Methodist enjoyed being with his family. He is survived by his wife Vernell Early (over 60 years) of Lake Fort Phantom, TX, a son, Keith Early and wife Cheryl of Plano, TX, two granddaughters, Hannah and Ava Early both of Plano, TX. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
