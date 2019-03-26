Terry Charles Gardner, 81, of Sweetwater, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Rolling Plains Hospital in Sweetwater. Services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Daniel Norton officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. A family visitation will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Tuesday at McCoy Funeral Home. Terry was born March 11, 1938 to Willie Lee and Willia Mae (Christopher) Gardner in Hamlin, Texas. He married Brenda Kay Corley July 30, 1960 in Sweetwater, TX. He was a member of the Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Army. He worked for T & R Construction 50 years until retiring in 2009. Terry loved to Fish and was a dedicated reader of western novels. He is survived by his wife Brenda of Sweetwater, a son Randy Gardner & wife Alice of Sweetwater, a brother Leon Gardner of Sylvester, 3 sisters: Sue Sutton & husband Buddy of Sweetwater, Jane Chew & husband Elvin of Abilene, Doris Squires & husband Winford of Carrollton, TX, 4 grandsons; Michael Trae Gardner & wife Lupe of Marble Falls, TX, Seth Gardner and Shayne Gardner both of Palmer, Alaska, Taylor Gardner of Sweetwater, 3 great grandchildren; Kyanna Salinas, Mishaylla and Lydia Gardner all of Marble Falls, and 2 K-9 babies; Lacy & Lucy Gardner. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter Dana Elaine Gardner April 2, 1966, a son Terry Trae Gardner October 7, 1994, his parents, 6 sisters; Billie, Darline Schoonover, Peggy Eaton, Joe Fault, Sandra Estes, June Squires, 4 brothers; Donald R. Gardner, Jim Gardner, Sonny Gardner, Ronnie Gardner. Pallbearers will be Jay Lee Suggs, Donald Suggs, R. D. Rainey, Ronnie Rainey, Michael T. Gardner, John David Willman. The family wants to give a "Special Thanks" to Dr. Smola and Staff and the ICU Staff at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary