Tommy Edd Hale passed away on July 17, 2019 at his home. The Lord answered his prayer of calling him to his heavenly home, while he slept. Funeral services for Tommy will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories. Interment will be at Garden of Memories. There will be a family visitation held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home. He was born June 1,1934 to Coavert J. and Birdie (Moore) Hale at their home near Longworth, TX. He attended school at Longworth through the 9th grade. He then attended Sweetwater (Newman) High School, graduating in 1952. On July 25,1954, Tommy married Betty Guelker at Longworth Baptist Church. They made Sweetwater their home for 50 years, till her death on November 17, 2004. Working at USG from 1954 to 1957, Tommy would then be on the 1st start up crew for Flintkote, now Georgia Pacific in October 1957. He retired in 1991 as maintenance supervisor. Tommy was involved with youth baseball in the 1960's and 1970's. In 1968, he built a pitching machine that was used by many players for batting practice. What Tommy enjoyed most, was watching his grand kids play sports and also going antiquing with his relatives and friends. In 2006, Tommy discovered the only thing better than grandkids was great grandkids. Tommy was a good Christian man. During his youth, he was a Methodist, then being a Baptist in his adult life. His children were proud to call him "DAD". Survivors are: sons; Michael Hale and wife Barbara of Sweetwater, Brad Hale of Eustace, TX, daughter; Janice Hatfield and husband Bob of San Angelo, brother; Coavert Hale of Euless, TX., grandchildren; Kyle Hale and wife Recia, Kimberly Dodd and husband Corey, Kurt Hale, Greg Hatfield, Mitchell Hale, Britton Hale and great grandchildren; Joshua, Colton, Cooper, Kylie and Zia. He was preceded in death by his wife; Betty Hale and parents; Coavert and Birdie Hale. Pallbearers will be Grandsons and Honorary Pallbearers will be Great-Grandchildren. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on July 19, 2019