Tommy Edgar Kamer 73, of Sweetwater passed away at 2:50 P.M. on Friday May 29, 2020 at his residence. At Tommy's request, his body was donated to the Texas Tech Willed Body Program and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Tommy was born September 23, 1946 in Sweetwater to the late Robert and Thelma (Sears) Kamer. He married the love of his life Ann Willmann on March 4, 1967. They were married for 53 years. He is survived by his wife Ann Kamer; two sons Tommy Kamer, Jr. and Lewis Kamer and wife Mary; two daughters Melissa Clark and husband David and Thelma Allred and husband Jamie; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren; brothers Sam, Roland and Lewis Kamer and sister in law Brenda Kamer. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
