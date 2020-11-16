1/1
Trilece Michelle Weyman
1978 - 2020
{ "" }
Trilece Michelle Weyman, age 42, of Ovalo, Texas and formerly of Sweetwater passed away, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Mike Ensminger officiating. Graveside will be at 2:00 P.M. at Tecumseh Cemetery south of Abilene. A family and friend's visitation will be Friday from 5:30 until 7:30 pm at the funeral home. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Ben Callis, Ricky (Junior) Bishop III, Dana Sowell, David "PePaw" Sprayberry, David Allman and Coach Charles Parnell. Trilece was born May 20, 1978 in Dallas. She is a graduate of Sweetwater High School in 1996, graduate of Texas Tech University in 2000, and graduated and received her Master's Degree in Education in 2013 from Sul Ross University. Trilece was a Teacher and Coach for fifteen years and is currently employed by Taylor County Emergency Medical Services as a Paramedic. She has lived in the local area most of her life. Trilece is survived by her mother; Brenda Suggs and step-father; James "Buzz" Suggs of Sweetwater, her father; Robert S. Weyman, Sr. and step-mother; Jessica of Weatherford, Texas, brother; Robert Steven Weyman, Jr. and wife Mindy of San Angelo, nephews; Hayes and Holt Weyman of San Angelo, aunt; Jill Fleenor and husband Wayne of Louisville, Kentucky, cousins; Sloan Goldberg of Fairhope, Alabama, Jax Goldberg of Loiusville, Kentucky, Erica Hilliard and Kris Weyman both of Burleson, Texas and Jessie Weyman of Forth Worth, fiancé; James "Blue" Earley of Ovalo, Texas, step-children; Jayden and Jennah of Niagra, Wisconsin and her Taylor County E M S family. Trilece is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; Arthur "Pete" and MaJaunta Jo Frymire, paternal grandparents; Harold and Shirley Weyman, uncle; Kenneth Frymire and a cousin Harold Weyman. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to; Taylor County EMS at taylorcountyems.com or to one's favorite charity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.

Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Tecumseh Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
November 13, 2020
It was wonderful to know Trilece. Wish we had gotten to know her better. We enjoyed the times Traci brought her to eat with us and to watch fireworks. We are grateful for the concern and the professional service she provided for us and the community. She will be missed. God Bless your family for the hole left in your hearts. Julie and Theron Durant.
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Student
November 10, 2020
She was a wonderful teacher back when I was in high school! Always had a great time in her class. She will never be forgotten! Prayers for the family.
Courtney Otto
Student
