Velma Louise Schubert went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born to Tollie Parker & Ivereen Denny Parker on July 20, 1938 in Dallas, Texas. Her parents preceded her in death, along with 2 siblings; Maurice Parker and Shirley Parker McFaul. Velama is survived by one sister, Mavis Parker Shute and one brother, Tollie Parker, Jr.

She married J.D. Curlee in 1956. They had two children together, Jimmy Dean Curlee and Sandra Jean Curlee Schubert Bromley. J.D. preceded her in death.

March 6, 1962, Velma Louise married Freddie Jerrald Schubert in Sweetwater, Texas. He preceded her in death in 2014. Together they created a blended family of 8, raising 4 more children: Debora Diann Schubert Lytle, Damon Carl Schubert, Connie Irene Schubert Hall, and Kristi Marie Schubert Guajardo. They made their home in Longworth, Texas.

Velma was an amazingly talented and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She influenced and nurtured her children's creative abilities by teaching them how to cook, sew, garden, and care for the animals on the farm. She also instilled in them the importance of hard work. Velma also loved roses and wherever she lived there was always a garden of beautiful roses.

Velma completed her own education after her children were grown. Some of the experiences in her life that had special meaning for her were teaching Sunday school for young children at Brashear Baptist Church and being a full-time teacher's aide at Campbell ISD to a wonderful special needs student. She always loved children and enjoyed helping people.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Brashear Baptist Church, 134 FM 2653 North, Brashear, Tx. 75420. Rev. Mark Crumpton will officiate.

