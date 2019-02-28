Vernie Dell (Jackson) Mason, age 77, of Sweetwater, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Lakeridge Nursing Home in Lubbock, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church, Sweetwater, Texas on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Hendrix and Pastor Kirk Kitchens officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater, Texas.

Vernie Dell was born December 9, 1941 in Sweetwater, Texas. She was born two days after the attack on the United States at Pearl Harbor. Her mother was in labor wondering what the future would hold for her new baby. Vernie Dell was born to the late Vernie Artie and Helen Adalaide (Rogers) Jackson. She married Ronney M. Mason on June 7, 1959 at First Baptist Church in Sweetwater, Texas. She and Ronney have been residents of Sweetwater all their lives. Vernie Dell was a 1960 graduate of Newman High School in Sweetwater. She was a homemaker, manager of Lamar Drive-N, school bus driver (Bus 4) and later a Certified Pharmacy Technician. She was also a Girl Scout leader for 25 years. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Sweetwater, as were her parents and grandparents before her. Vernie Dell is survived by her loving and devoted Husband of 60 Years, Ronney M. Mason, and 4 daughters: Robin (Mason) Lane and husband, Bill of Lubbock; Rhonda (Mason) Massey and husband, Dan of Lubbock; Regina (Mason) Hendrix of Lubbock; Ronica (Mason) Coldiron and Fiancé Michael Hubbard of Abilene, Texas, a sister Melody (Jackson) Squires and husband Lynn of Sweetwater, Texas.

She is also survived by her precious grandchildren: Laurie (Lane) Cypret and husband, Jordan of Lubbock; Lacie (Lane) Freelen and husband, Landon of Lubbock; Mason Coldiron and Fiancé Ashley Williams of Abilene; Matthew Massey of Lubbock; Karleigh Coldiron and Fiancé Hunter Hawkins of Abilene; Michael Massey of Lubbock; Ashley Hendrix of Lubbock and Cameron Coldiron of Blackwell. Also surviving is her niece Jenny (Squires) Doggett & husband Darrell of Sweetwater, TX and a nephew Jack Squires of Lubbock, TX, a great niece Julia Doggett and 2 great nephews Jaden and Jensen Doggett all of Sweetwater. She was preceded in death by her parents. Pallbearers will be Ted Weaver, Mason Coldiron, Cameron Coldiron, Jack Squires, Jordan Cypret and Landon Freelen. Honorary Pallbearer will be Ronnie Hatfield. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Feb. 28, 2019