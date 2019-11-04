|
Vickie Elaine Cox, 66, of Sweetwater, Texas passed away on October 31st,2019. She was cremated. There will be memorial service for Vickie at a later date.
Vickie was born on May 22, 1953 in Big Spring, Texas to parents Wayne and Dorothy Hogue. Vickie married Robin Cox on December 15, 1982 in Sweetwater. She was a graduate of Westbrook High School and also Valedictorian of her class. Vickie graduated from University of Texas Accounting program, where she graduated as Valedictorian of her class. She also worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse for over 24 years. Vickie was Vice President of PPI. Vickie worked with the Samaritan House. Vickie was a member of Faith Harvest Church. Vickie loved to travel and being around anything to do with water. Vickie loved spending time with her family. She loved watching grandkids play baseball. Vickie loved God and to serve.
Survivors are: Children: Angela and husband Randell of Sweetwater, Chris and wife Courtney Coffman of Abilene, Richard and wife Melissa Hogue of Saint Croix, USVI, Misty Knowlton of Sweetwater, Sabrina and husband Chris Brawley of Haslet, TX, Del and wife Angela Cox of Granbury, TX, Olga and husband Brandon Judnic of Twenty Nine Palms, California, Grandchildren: Taylor, Jayce and Stephen Turney, Austin, Justin , Sophia and Maci Hogue, Nathan and Shannon Vandee . Britney, Amanda and Aaron Brawley, Major Briggs, Chelsea and Bella Hamilton. Siblings: James A. Hogue, Loretta Morris, Judy Hogue, Verna Campbell, Billy Hogue. Multiple nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and extended family.
She was preceded in death by: Husband :Robin Cox, Mother: Dorothy Snapka, Father: Wayne Hogue, Brother Rickie Hogue and Eddie Wayne Hogue, Grandson: Stetson Hogue, Nephews: James Edward Hogue and Brandon Morris.
Arrangements are with McCoy Funeral Home of Sweetwater.
