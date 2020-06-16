Wanda Elizabeth Fraley, 96, of Sweetwater, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her daughter's residence at Maryneal, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Tommy Fraley officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Wanda was born April 6, 1924 at Blackwell, Texas to the late Austin and Martha (Moore) Oden. She married Clarence Fraley January 12, 1940 in Arizona. Wanda lived in Nolan County most of her life and loved farming and cattle and had worked for Dub's Self Service Station and SISD as the Special Ed Bus Driver. She was preceded in death by her husband; Clarence, sons; Loyd Allen and Billy Ray, brothers; Jack, Norman, Sam, Arron, and David Oden. She is survived by her children; James (Jim) Fraley, Dorothy and Loyd Boren, Jackie and Wetzel Allison, Tom and Christi Fraley, sisters; Sylvia Glasgow, Jo Williams and Maritha Bohall, brothers; Marion Oden and Walter Oden, grandchildren; Bill and Robin, James and Pam, Zack and Sonny, Nick and Kristen, Jan and Steve, Rusty and Stacey, Sam and Jacklin, Christy and Terry, Recia and Kyle, Audra and Rusty, Crystal and Cody, twenty-six great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be grandsons; Rusty Boren, Bill Fraley, Zack Fraley, Nick Fraley, Sam Allison and James Harris. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.