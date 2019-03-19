Wanda Young, age 81, of Canyon, Texas (Longtime resident of Sweetwater, Texas), passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo, Texas.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Dusty Lovell and Cooper Young officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.

Wanda was born on April 11, 1937 in Knott, Texas to W.E. and Lurla (Shelton)

Burton. She was a graduate of Hardin Simmons University, with a Bachelor's Degree of Education. She worked at East Ridge Elementary School as a teacher for many years before retiring.

She is survived by three daughters, Judy Estes of Canyon, Texas, Janet Hahn

and husband Tony of Hooppole, Illinois and Susan Wolfe and husband Roger of

Mineral Wells, Texas; five grandchildren, Casey Wolfe and wife Amy, Daniel

Hahn, Meg Sadau and husband Zach, Kelsey Kelso and husband Clayton, and Emmy

Estes; eleven great grandchildren; brother, U.S. Burton and wife Frances of Sweetwater, Texas, two sisters, Pearl Ayers of Eula, Texas and Barbara Hoover and husband Herbert of Sweetwater, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Stan Young, granddaughter, Amanda Hahn, two brothers, and one sister.

Pallbearers will be family members.