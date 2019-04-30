Wilber Eugene "Gene" Hornsberger, age 76, of Sweetwater passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Darrell Hart officiating and Brad Stuart as song leader. Interment will follow at Sweetwater Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Gene was born February 9, 1943 in Sweetwater to the late David H. and Pauline (Kincaid) Hornsberger. He married Sharon Kay McCord June 30, 1965 in Sweetwater. Gene worked as an Industrial Sewing Machine Mechanic for many years. He was a lifelong resident of Sweetwater, attended Sweetwater Schools, was a member of Fourth and Elm Church of Christ and the Roby Church of Christ, a United States Air Force Veteran and was a member of the Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club. Gene enjoyed riding his motorcycle, gardening, flying model air planes, competition cooking and hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife; Sharon Kay Hornsberger of Sweetwater, brother; Glen Hornsberger and wife Joyce of Sweetwater, brother-in-law; Chuck McCord and wife Susie of Sweetwater two sisters-in-law; Sue Moulton of Greenland, New Hampshire, Merry Lissa Purvis, nieces; Sharon Johnson and husband James and family, Teresa Terry and husband Steve and family, Glenda Prather and husband Rick and family, Carla Myers and husband John and family, Sheila Parsons and husband Buzz, nephews Wayne Glass and wife Janice, Bobby Hornsberger and wife Kathy and David Hornsberger. . Gene is also preceded in death by his sister Maudine Glass and brother Dalton Hornsberger. Pallbearers will be James Johnson, Steve Terry, Britt Stuart, Mike V. Terry, Byron Johnson and Chuck McCord. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary