Wilburn Junior "Bill" Lewis, 94, passed away on November 21, 2020. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Nolan Cemetery in Nolan, Texas. There will be a family visitation on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at McCoy Funeral Home.
Wilburn Junior "Bill" Lewis was born on April 9, 1926, in Nolan County to Isadora and Clarence Lewis. He graduated from Divide High School in 1944. He joined the United States Army and served from 1944 to 1946. He married Zana Lucille Reynolds in Sweetwater. Bill graduated from Texas A&M College in 1954, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Entomology. Bill and Zana owned and operated the local business Lewis Pest Control. He retired and closed the business in 2017 at the age of 91.
He was survived by sister, Fannie Mae and Don Ventle of Lubbock; daughters, Barbara Ellen Threlfall of Canyon, Carolyn Anne Frawley of Sweetwater; grandchildren, Ted Threlfall of Canyon, Nathan and Cynthia Threlfall of Sweetwater; Daniel Frawley of Jacksonville, North Carolina; great grandchildren, Josh Frawley, Amber Frawley of Jacksonville, North Carolina; sisters-in-law, Maria Reynolds of Houston, Barbara Lewis of Huntsville; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son James Russell Lewis; granddaughter-in-law; Susan Frawley; sons-in-law; Jim Frawley, Bill Threlfall; sisters; Gwendolyn Sue Null, Martha Joy Burleson, Della Marie Rice; brothers, Deward Lewis, J.H. Lewis; brothers-in-law, Ben Reynolds, Curtis Null, Byron Rice.