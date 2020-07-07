William Roy Willmann, 72, of Sweetwater ,TX passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sweetwater Healthcare Center. There will be graveside service for Mr. Willmann on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Roscoe Cemetery. Ken Becker will be officiating service.
William Roy Willmann was born on December 20, 1947 in Clifton, Texas to parents Albert and Mathidla Willmann. Roy graduated from Roscoe High School. Roy served in the United States Army. He was an active member of the VFW post#2479 in Sweetwater and a member of American Legion post # 227 in Roscoe. Roy was a member of the Nolan County Honor Guard. Roy was a member of First Salem Lutheran Church in Roscoe, Texas.
Survivors are: Son: William Roy Willmann II and wife Susan of Belton, TX Daughter: Nova Chevelle "Chevy" Downs and husband Mike of Abilene,TX, 3 Sisters: Shirley Deleon and husband Benny of Sweetwater, Agnes Ann Kamer of Sweetwater, Benda Kay Kamer of Sweetwater, Brother: Bradley Keith and wife Bonnie of Roscoe,TX. 8 Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in Death by: Parents: Albert W. Willmann and Mathidla Richter Willmann. Brother: Donnie Willmann.
