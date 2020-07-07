1/1
William Roy Willmann
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Roy Willmann, 72, of Sweetwater ,TX passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Sweetwater Healthcare Center. There will be graveside service for Mr. Willmann on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Roscoe Cemetery. Ken Becker will be officiating service.
William Roy Willmann was born on December 20, 1947 in Clifton, Texas to parents Albert and Mathidla Willmann. Roy graduated from Roscoe High School. Roy served in the United States Army. He was an active member of the VFW post#2479 in Sweetwater and a member of American Legion post # 227 in Roscoe. Roy was a member of the Nolan County Honor Guard. Roy was a member of First Salem Lutheran Church in Roscoe, Texas.
Survivors are: Son: William Roy Willmann II and wife Susan of Belton, TX Daughter: Nova Chevelle "Chevy" Downs and husband Mike of Abilene,TX, 3 Sisters: Shirley Deleon and husband Benny of Sweetwater, Agnes Ann Kamer of Sweetwater, Benda Kay Kamer of Sweetwater, Brother: Bradley Keith and wife Bonnie of Roscoe,TX. 8 Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in Death by: Parents: Albert W. Willmann and Mathidla Richter Willmann. Brother: Donnie Willmann.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy Funeral Home Inc
401 E 3rd St
Sweetwater, TX 79556
(325) 235-8666
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved