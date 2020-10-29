Wilma Jean Webb, 95, of Wichita Falls, TX, formerly of Sweetwater, TX, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls. Graveside services will be at 4 P.M. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Garden of Memories in Sweetwater. Interment will follow directed by McCoy Funeral Home. Wilma was born August 8, 1925 in Wheeler, Texas to Claude and Nora (Spartman) Dalton. She married Lloyd Webb who preceded her in death November 15, 1987. She was a homemaker and worked at Walls Industries several years. She had lived in Sweetwater since 1961 before moving to Wichita Falls. She is survived by a son, Gary Dalton and wife Stella of Houston, TX, a daughter, Shelia (Dalton) Hobbs and husband Dennis of Wichita Falls, TX, eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and two brothers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.