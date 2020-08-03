Wilma Jo Finke, 96, was surrounded by family as she went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020 in Abilene, TX. She was born on September 18, 1923 in Stamford, Texas, the only daughter of Carl and Clara Burkman. She married the love of her life, Gale Finke of York, Nebraska in 1945. Together they celebrated 65 years of marriage before his passing in 2010.
After graduating high school in Lueders, Texas, Wilma attended Texas State College for Women in Denton. Throughout her life she served the community in numerous ways, beginning with the VFW and American Legion. This included her time as President of the Texas VFW Ladies Auxiliary during her decades of service to honor veterans of foreign wars. She was also very active with The Girl Scouts of America, volunteering her time to mentor young ladies, including her daughter and granddaughters. Wilma also continued serving the community by delivering meals to the elderly through the Meals on Wheels program, modeling and inspiring future generations to have a heart of service. She was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Sweetwater and Our Saviour Lutheran Church in Abilene. Her life was truly a living legacy of the fruits of a servant's heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one son, Carl Finke. Survivors include her four children, John Finke and his wife Kim of Lubbock, Jan Kincaid and her husband Johnny of Abilene, Alan Finke and his wife Cindy of Abilene, Jo Peterson and her husband Michael of Abilene, her daughter-in-law Marianne Anders of Abilene, ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29th at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson followed by a graveside service and celebration of Wilma's life at the Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Ericksdahl. The service will be officiated by Pastor Keith Hills of Faith Lutheran Church and pallbearers will be her grandsons Joey Kincaid, Aaron Brown, Brandon Finke, and Karl Finke, her great-grandson Conrad Kincaid and grandsons in-law Jimmy Ivey and Frank von Estorff. Honorary pallbearers are grandsons Darrell Finke and Sebastian Finke.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude to Northern Oaks Nursing Home for all the love they showed during her time there. We also extend a special thank you to the wonderful hospice caretakers who enriched Wilma's life and lightened the family's burden during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a hospice of choice or to the Alzheimer's Association
.