Wilma McDorman, age 82, of Abilene, Texas, (former long-time resident of Sweetwater, Texas), earned her wings and was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home Chapel with Dusty Lovell officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories. Arrangements are under the direction of Cate-Spencer & Trent Funeral Home.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Wilma Fern (Crenshaw) McDorman was born on May 15, 1936, in McCaulley, Texas to Charles Edwin Crenshaw and Callie Casper (Allen) Crenshaw. She attended schools in Cross Cut and Coleman, Texas, graduating from Coleman High School in 1954. She married Donald (Don) Glenn McDorman on June 5, 1954 in Novice, Texas. Wilma worked at the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Services office in Coleman, Texas, perfecting her bookkeeping skills that later served her well when she helped manage the family furniture business of Richburg's Decorator Center in Sweetwater, Texas. She especially enjoyed her career as a homemaker. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, serving as a Woman's Missionary Union Member (WMU) and assisting with Girls' Auxillary (now Girls in Action) groups for most of those years. She is best known in the congregation as "The Birthday Lady!". This role extended to family members, never forgetting anyone's birthday and making a phone call or sending a card EVERY year. Always a woman of faith who loved her family and friends more than herself, Wilma was willing and ready to do anything for anyone. Mom/Nan/Nannie enjoyed attending her children's, grandchildren's, and great grandchildren's academic and athletic events, took them to church and always welcomed them with her unconditional love. She assisted friends with doctor's visits, shopping and various needs. She was a gentle soul who never had a harsh word to speak or ill thought to harbor toward another person. For all who knew this precious woman, there are angels among us. Wilma is survived by her son, Chuck McDorman, of Sweetwater, Texas, daughter, Kay Dalbert and husband David of Abilene, Texas, grandchildren, Layla Ornelas - McDorman and Rick, Crystal Williams, Brandon Benbow and Chantel and Bethany Dalbert; nine great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Edwin and Callie Allen Crenshaw, her husband of sixty two years, Don McDorman, sisters, Juanita Ramsey and Mabel White, nephew, Mike White, and grandson-in-law, Nick Williams. Pallbearers will be David Dalbert, Brandon Benbow, Peyton Atkins, Rian Hill, Skyler Hebert, and Brad Layman. Honorary pallbearers will be Obie Tutt, Ernest Melendez, and Craig Willey.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Big Country, 4601 Hartford, Abilene, Texas 79605, First Baptist Church, 213 East Third Street, Sweetwater, Texas 79556, or . Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary