Dr. Zane Edward Jones, Sr., 95, passed away at his residence in Sweetwater, Monday, October 21, 2019. Services will be 2 P.M. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Pastor Dusty Lovell officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A family visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 P.M. Saturday, prior to the service, at McCoy Funeral Home. Zane was born September 12, 1924 in Stringtown, TX to Rufus Larkin and Ruby Lee (Wilks) Jones. He married his childhood sweetheart Francis Maurine Blair June 30, 1949 in Seymour, TX. They moved to Sweetwater, TX in 1951 where he started his dental practice of 43 years before retiring in 1994. Dr. Jones was a veteran of World War II, serving as a medic in the 12th Armored Division in Europe. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and became Deacon Emeritus in 2005. He was a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry, and served as a Texas Dental Association regional Vice President. He also served on the board of trustees at Baptist Memorials. He was a longtime active member of the Sweetwater Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maurine Jones September 7, 2011, a brother, Hoytt Jones, two sisters, Ivadona Farrier and Opalea Steuwer. He is survived by two sons; Zane E. Jones, Jr. & wife Karen of Troy, TX, and Dr. Blair Jones and wife Patti of Mansfield, TX, a daughter, Lindalee "Lindy" Gillenwaters of Conroe, TX, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Mike Hale, Watson Moore, Dusty Lovell, Jerry Bob Smith, Larry May, and Waymon Sowell. Honorary pallbearer will be Lynn Ford. The family requests memorials be made to the 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum, C/O Mr. Bill Lenches, 1289 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX 79601. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Sweetwater Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019