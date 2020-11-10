This just does not seem really Zollie. We will miss you so much at the firm especially your happy smile and laughter. You always showed how big your heart ways and always took the time to put a smile on peoples faces, including mine, when I saw you. May you rest in peace and may your beautiful family be hugged tightly by the love of God and their family and friends to get through this very difficult time. Prayers and hugs. Dana

Dana Rodriguez