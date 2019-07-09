|
Mac Dotson
Mac Dotson, 79, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hillside Pentecostal Church of God in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Orene; two daughters, Virginia Sadlier of Washington and Glenda Manring of Ardmore, Okla.; a sister, Virginia Brown of Sallisaw; two brothers, Alan Dotson of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Mark Dotson of Lafayette, Colo.; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 10, 2019