Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillside Pentecostal Church of God
Sallisaw, AR
Mac Dotson
Mac Dotson, 79, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hillside Pentecostal Church of God in Sallisaw with burial at Sallisaw City Cemetery under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Orene; two daughters, Virginia Sadlier of Washington and Glenda Manring of Ardmore, Okla.; a sister, Virginia Brown of Sallisaw; two brothers, Alan Dotson of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Mark Dotson of Lafayette, Colo.; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 10, 2019
