Aaron Comstock
1987 - 2020
Aaron Comstock
Aaron Steven Comstock, 32, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1987, in Fort Smith. He was a beloved father, son and brother.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Otis "Buddy" Flurry; and his grandmother, Linda Comstock.
He is survived by his wife, Amber Comstock of Cheyenne; five children; his mother and stepfather, Gina and John Wiley of Rudy; his father and stepmother, Richard and Christina Comstock of Cheyenne; five siblings, Richard Comstock of Fort Smith, Kyla Comstock of Gans, Katie Treadaway of Roland, John Wiley of Fort Smith and Lane Wiley of Springdale; and six nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel in Cheyenne.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel
1900 East 19th St.
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307)632-1900
