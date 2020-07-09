Aaron Comstock

Aaron Steven Comstock, 32, of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1987, in Fort Smith. He was a beloved father, son and brother.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Otis "Buddy" Flurry; and his grandmother, Linda Comstock.

He is survived by his wife, Amber Comstock of Cheyenne; five children; his mother and stepfather, Gina and John Wiley of Rudy; his father and stepmother, Richard and Christina Comstock of Cheyenne; five siblings, Richard Comstock of Fort Smith, Kyla Comstock of Gans, Katie Treadaway of Roland, John Wiley of Fort Smith and Lane Wiley of Springdale; and six nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel in Cheyenne.



