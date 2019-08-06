Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Rudy Baptist Church
Aaron Corley
Aaron Arthur Corley, 56, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was an employee at a canning company.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley (Lee) Corley.
He is survived by his son, Blake Corley of Van Buren; his father, Richard Corley of Van Buren; one sister, Elizabeth Fatonic; and two special friends, John Winchester and Linda Fisher.
Family-held memorial service will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Rudy Baptist Church with the Rev. Grady Glass officiating. All arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 7, 2019
