Aaron Morris
Aaron Edwin Morris, 40, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Seabolt Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by daughter, Kyleigh Morris; a son, Andrew Morris; his father, Dale Morris; and his stepfather, Thomas Cheater.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

