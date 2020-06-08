Or Copy this URL to Share

Aaron Morris

Aaron Edwin Morris, 40, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Seabolt Cemetery in Muldrow, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

He is survived by daughter, Kyleigh Morris; a son, Andrew Morris; his father, Dale Morris; and his stepfather, Thomas Cheater.

Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store