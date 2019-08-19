|
|
Aaron Parish
Aaron D. Parish, 51, of Huntington passed away Aug. 16, 2019. He was born July 24, 1968, in Waldron to Joel Stephens and Linda Mae (Drewrey) Fury.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joel Stephens Parish.
Aaron is survived by his wife of 28 years, Joan (Martin) Parish of Huntington; his mother, Linda Fury of Mansfield; two stepsons, Tommy and Timothy Hutson of Huntington; and one brother Corby Parish of Webb City, Mo.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 20, 2019