Ada Leaf

Ada June Leaf, 82, of Vian died Aug. 7, 2020, in Sallisaw.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.

She is survived by her husband, Cleo.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



