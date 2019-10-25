Home

Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Wake
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Church of God in Christ
1989 - 2019
Adam Watson Obituary
Adam Watson
Adam Watson, 30, of Fort Smith went with the Lord on Oct. 19, 2019. He was born May 17, 1989. Adam was a student at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith majoring in finance.
He lives on through his mother, Alisa Watson of Tulsa; a host of nieces and nephews; two sisters, Alisa Watson (Corey Zygmont) of Bridgeport, Conn., and Latricia Watson of Tulsa; and three brothers, Yeshua Watson (Samantha) of Barling, James Watson (Anita) of Tulsa and Jacob Veach (Karen Olsen) of Little Rock.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Northside Church of God in Christ with the Rev. J.J. Watson officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Wake will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Edward's Funeral Home.
To place tributes or donations please visit www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-adam-watsons-funeral.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 26, 2019
