|
|
Adam Watson
Adam Watson, 30, of Fort Smith went with the Lord on Oct. 19, 2019. He was born May 17, 1989. Adam was a student at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith majoring in finance.
He lives on through his mother, Alisa Watson of Tulsa; a host of nieces and nephews; two sisters, Alisa Watson (Corey Zygmont) of Bridgeport, Conn., and Latricia Watson of Tulsa; and three brothers, Yeshua Watson (Samantha) of Barling, James Watson (Anita) of Tulsa and Jacob Veach (Karen Olsen) of Little Rock.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Northside Church of God in Christ with the Rev. J.J. Watson officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Wake will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Edward's Funeral Home.
To place tributes or donations please visit www.gofundme.com/f/supporting-adam-watsons-funeral.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 26, 2019